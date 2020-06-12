Herbert G. "Herb" Kane
1924 - 2020
WATERLOO – Herbert G. "Herb" Kane, 96, of Waterloo, Iowa, and formerly Evansdale, Iowa, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his daughter's home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa.

Herb was born March 14, 1924, in Independence, the son of Fred and Alice (Plimpton) Kane. He served in the United States Navy during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. Herb married Marie Blumenshine on May 1, 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; she preceded him in death on June 30, 1997.

Herb was employed as a machinist for 45 years at Chamberlain Manufacturing Corporation until his retirement in 1987. He had been a member of First Reformed Church in Evansdale. He was a lifetime member of the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS post 31, and the VFW Post 1623. Herb had been a union steward for Black Hawk Lodge #1318 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Survivors include his daughter, Candy (Jay) Nardini of Waterloo; son, Randy (Mary Kay) Kane of Raymond, Iowa; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie; his infant son, Larry Lee; four brothers, James "Chub," Fred "Fritz," William, and Richard "Dick" Kane; and two sisters, Edith Kennison and Thelma Burke-Eschweiler.

Memorials may be directed to the family; a memorial fund will be established. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
