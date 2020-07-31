INDEPENDENCE – Howard M. "Howdy" Saunders, 87, of Independence died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 3, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
A memorial fund has been established.
Born on September 9, 1932, in Fairbank, Iowa, the son of Claude Eugene and Olive Lucille (Schmidt) Saunders, he graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1951. Mr. Saunders served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, he and the former Joy D. Sauer were married on April 24, 1955, in Rowley.
Mr. Saunders worked in the maintenance department at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, retiring in 1999. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Bechter-Boies VFW Post #2440, both in Independence.
Mr. Saunders is survived by Joy, his wife of 65 years; two sons, Jim (Janet) Saunders of Cape Coral, Florida, and Joe (Angie) Saunders of Cedar Falls, Iowa; a daughter, Janet Shannon of Independence; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lyle Saunders; and a sister, Lucille Stickfort.
