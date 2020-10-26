OELWEIN – Jack D. Schima, 82, of Oelwein died Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein. A private family graveside service is scheduled. His final resting place will be Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton.
Jack Duane Schima was born November 30, 1937, in Hazleton, the son of Joseph Victor and Inez Mae (Arnold) Schima.
Jack is survived by a sister, January Harrison, Cedar Falls; a brother, Jerry (Eileen) Schima, Hazleton; a sister-in-law; a niece; two great-nephews; and three great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, JoAnn Schima; and a brother, Larry Schima.