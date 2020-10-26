1/
Jack Duane Schima
1937 - 2020
OELWEIN – Jack D. Schima, 82, of Oelwein died Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein. A private family graveside service is scheduled. His final resting place will be Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Jack Duane Schima was born November 30, 1937, in Hazleton, the son of Joseph Victor and Inez Mae (Arnold) Schima.

Jack is survived by a sister, January Harrison, Cedar Falls; a brother, Jerry (Eileen) Schima, Hazleton; a sister-in-law; a niece; two great-nephews; and three great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, JoAnn Schima; and a brother, Larry Schima.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
