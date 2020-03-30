|
|
|
JESUP – James A. Smith, 80, of Jesup, Iowa, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
James was born on August 6, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, the son of Alfred G. and Doris M. (Close) Smith. He is survived by seven children, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by his parents and his second wife, Sandi Pelton.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 30, 2020