AURORA – James A. "Jimmy" Thimmesch, 53, of Aurora died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington with Pastor Josh Schunk officiating. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Albert Cemetery, rural Lamont, at a later date.
James Allen Thimmesch was born on October 30, 1966, in Oelwein, the son of John Arthur and Georgina Marian (Tschumper) Thimmesch.
Jim is survived by his wife, Tammy Thimmesch of Aurora; one son; one daughter; seven grandchildren; his father; three brothers; three sisters; four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and his father- and mother-in-law.
Condolences may be sent to Tammy Thimmesch, P.O. Box 85, Aurora, IA 50607.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, or by mail, text, or phone.
