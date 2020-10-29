1/
James Allen "Jimmy" Thimmesch
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AURORA – James A. "Jimmy" Thimmesch, 53, of Aurora died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington with Pastor Josh Schunk officiating. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Albert Cemetery, rural Lamont, at a later date.

James Allen Thimmesch was born on October 30, 1966, in Oelwein, the son of John Arthur and Georgina Marian (Tschumper) Thimmesch.

Jim is survived by his wife, Tammy Thimmesch of Aurora; one son; one daughter; seven grandchildren; his father; three brothers; three sisters; four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother and his father- and mother-in-law.

Condolences may be sent to Tammy Thimmesch, P.O. Box 85, Aurora, IA 50607.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, or by mail, text, or phone.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved