INDEPENDENCE – James Carroll "Jim" Robu, 85, formerly of Independence, left this world on November 16, 2020, in Branson, Missouri, where he resided with his wife, Pat, for more than 20 years. A private service will be held at a future date. The family requests no floral arrangements, etc. If you wish to honor Jim's memory, hug a loved one, thank a veteran, and be extra kind to your pets.



He was born in Lansing, Michigan, on December 16, 1934, and moved to North English, Iowa, as a young boy.



Jim proudly served his country as a member of the 101st Airborne from 1953 to 1956. During that time, he married first wife, Jean. After leaving the Army, he worked at Penick & Ford in Cedar Rapids while also driving a taxi, putting himself through barber college, and raising a family.



In the early 1960s, Jim moved to the Independence area and established Jim's Barber Shop, which he operated for more than 30 years. Jim was instrumental in forming the Buchanan County Special Deputies, a group of volunteers to assist the sheriff's department when additional manpower was needed.



Jim was also active in the town's Little League baseball program, a member of the Jaycee's, participated in archery and gun clubs and league bowling, and enjoyed golfing. On Mondays he would often visit the care centers, MHI, and private homes to provide haircuts for those unable to go to a barber shop.



In addition to his volunteer work and operating the barber shop full-time, Jim owned and operated the Malek Theatre, Red Rooster Café, and Robu & Son Hauling and Landscaping. In the late 1970s, Jim began raising, training, showing, and selling exceptional Golden Retrievers for sport and companionship around the Midwest.



His family assisted with many of his endeavors and were also able to enjoy camping, boating, snowmobiling, motorcycles, and horses. Jim dedicated his life to making his town a better place to live, and providing the best life he could for his family.



After semi-retirement 23 years ago, he and wife Pat traveled the U.S. in an RV and landed in Branson, where Jim continued working at several of the theatres and attractions until he finally hung up his many hats and fully retired at age 80.



He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Mike (Karen) Robu, Vicky (Mike) Goble, Debbie (Jim) Auer, Dave (Brenda) Robu, Tami Oechslin, and Scott (Rosa) Oechslin; his grandchildren, Brian, Andy, David, Sarah, Jessie, Jenna, Joe, Eric, Ryan, and Amari; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Connie; and several nieces and nephews.



Jim was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth; his first wife, Jean; his parents Louie and Goldie Robu; brothers Duane, Mayford, and Jack; and sisters Dorothy, Rita, and Mary Jean.







