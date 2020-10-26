INDEPENDENCE – James Edwin "Jim" Bowers, 77, of Independence, formerly Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home in Independence. Family graveside services are set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, at Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, Iowa, with military rites. Public visitation will be after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, at White Funeral Home, Independence.
Social distancing and masks are required. White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born November 7, 1942, in Marengo, the son of Bigelow Edwin Bowers and Pauline Virginia (Frederickson) Bowers. He grew up in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School with the class of 1960. On October 18, 1963, he married Shirley Marie Russell in Cedar Rapids, where they raised their family. The couple later divorced.
Jim served his country with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for 36 years, starting in assembly and retiring in the delivery department.
Jim is survived by his three children, Brian (Madelin) Bowers of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Kathleen Foster of Cedar Rapids, and Melissa (Dave) Short of Independence; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Shirley (Allan) Smith of Cedar Rapids.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.