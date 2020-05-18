INDEPENDENCE – James F. "Jim" Sweeney, 82, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. A graveside service will be held in Brandon, Iowa, at a later date.



Jim was born on October 25, 1937, in Independence, Iowa, to the late Frank and Irene (Carson) Sweeney. He married Faye (Exline) Sweeney at St. John's Catholic Church on October 7, 1954, in Independence.



He is survived by his children, Robin Sweeney of Carthage, North Carolina, Roberta (Mark) Short of Huntsville, Texas, and Rochelle Sweeney of Independence, Iowa; six grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; a brother, John (Becky) Sweeney of Independence, Iowa; and two sisters, Karen (Roxie) Mulnix of Independence, Iowa, and Mary Lou Weepie of Fairbank, Iowa.



Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Faye; his parents; a brother-in-law, Bill Weepie; a son, Rocky Sweeney; and a granddaughter, Mahrya Cannon.





