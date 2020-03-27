|
|
|
INDEPENDENCE – James G. Belding, 63, of Independence, Iowa, passed away in Iowa City at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year.
James was born May 30, 1956, to Dr. James H. and Rosemary E. (Greco) Belding. He is survived by his mother; six siblings, Christine (Randy) Broshar of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, John (Jeanie) Belding of Robins, Iowa, Paul (Valerie) Belding of Iowa City, Iowa, Mary Belding-Schmitt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Randy (Amy) Belding of Pella, Iowa, and Laurie (Dan) Thedens of Iowa City, Iowa; and 15 nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his father.
Cards and condolences may be sent to Rosemary Belding, 1111 9th Avenue SW, Independence, IA 50644.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 27, 2020