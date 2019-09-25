|
INDEPENDENCE – James H. Connell, 84, of Independence, Iowa, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. with a parish vigil service held at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence.
Jim was born on June 23, 1935, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Herbert J. and Wilma E. (Coyne) Connell. He was a 1954 graduate of Winthrop High School and enlisted in the United States Army on June 17, 1954. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to the U.S. to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, receiving his airframe and powerplant certification. While in Miami, Jim worked for Pan American Airlines in the engine overhaul department. He also worked at the Kendall-Tamiami Executive Airport as a line person.
Following a major layoff at Pan American, Jim returned to Iowa to work at Collins Radio and also as a mechanic at the McBride Airport in Marion. He secured a job at the Oelwein Municipal Airport as a flight instructor and line person. Jim then did maintenance for the Vinton Municipal Airport and the Independence Municipal Airport, offering maintenance programs at both airports for a period of time.
Eventually, both the airport management and fixed-base operation at the Independence Airport became full-time. For more than 44 years, Jim managed and offered general maintenance until his retirement in 2012.
During his career, he also owned and operated an aerial application business for 10 years, as well as a fixed-base operation in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He was also a co-pilot in a Jet Commander.
Jim earned CFI, CFII, multi-engine and commercial ratings for flight instruction and A&P and IA ratings for maintenance work. He was a member of AOPA (Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association), PAMA (Professional Aviation Maintenance Association), and was recently inducted into the Iowa Aviation Museum.
Jim received the Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic Award," in 2010, from the Federal Aviation Administration and also an award for 50 years of accident-free piloting of aircraft.
At the time of his death, Jim was co-owner of Aircraft Restoration & Fabric, LLC.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Karen Connell, Independence; his children, Michael (Ava) Connell, Decorah, Iowa, Patrick (Anna) Connell, Marana, Arizona, David (Kristen) Connell, Lakeville, Minnesota, Kathleen (Rockford) Hettinger, Gilbert, Arizona, Dianne (Carl "Chip") Davis, Van Meter, Iowa, and Krista James, Winthrop, Iowa; two stepdaughters, Lynn (Robert) Estes, Independence, and Jennifer Burco, Sumner, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 19great-grandchildren with one on the way; eight step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth Passage, Stockton, California, and Carole Palacios, Hayward, California; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Ellen Walton and Collen O'Connell; two brothers-in-law, Steve Passage and Jose Palacios; and a step-granddaughter.
