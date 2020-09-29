INDEPENDENCE – Jim Johnson, 72, of Independence passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence from lung cancer. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be private family graveside services held Saturday, October 3, at the Fairbank Cemetery. Military rites to be conducted by the Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552.
Jim was born August 22, 1948, in Independence, the son of George and Dorothy (Schamp) Johnson. Jim graduated from Independence High School in 1967. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After returning home from the Army, Jim married Sandra Burnett on April 29, 1972, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fairbank.
He was employed in manufacturing his entire working career, first at P&H Harnischfeger for 15 years, then Rockwell Goss, both in Cedar Rapids. Most recently, he worked at Terex in Waverly, retiring in 2017.
Jim had a passion for cars starting when he was a teenager, whether it be fixing them or rebuilding them. He also enjoyed fishing whenever he got a chance, especially with his brother-in-law Steve, who was more like a brother to him.
Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra; three sons, Bradley (Kari) Johnson of Independence, Brian Johnson of Waterloo, and Ryan Johnson of Altoona; four grandchildren, Jayden, Liam, Claire, and Logan; one brother, Richard (Connie) Johnson; three sisters, Nancy (Bob) Frerichs, Gloria (Steve) Kroeze, and Anna (Bill) Izzo; two sisters-in-law, Susan Johnson and Pam Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Kent, Joel, and Ned; and a nephew, Tim Burnett.
