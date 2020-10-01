AMES – Jane Stickrod, 66, passed away in the comfort of her family at home on September 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2228 Lincoln Way, Ames. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, at Memorial Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Ames Municipal Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed, and the link can be found on Jane's tribute wall.
Jane Ellen Stickrod, was born in Independence, Iowa, on April 27, 1954, the daughter of Oscar and Ruth (Moore) Lentzkow. Jane grew up in Independence, where she was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. While in school, she participated in band, chorus, and dance. Her favorite memories from her childhood include family vacations, where they would go camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. She also loved sewing, and became an accomplished seamstress while working in a fabric store.
Following graduation in 1972, she attended Iowa State University, majoring in textiles and clothing. On her very first weekend at college, she met Dean Stickrod, and they have been together ever since. She graduated in 1975 and moved to Iowa City while Dean attended dental school. They were united in marriage on June 5, 1976, and moved to Eldora in 1977 to begin raising their family. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, participating in the choir, church circle projects, LWML, alter guild, various committees, and serving lunch and cookies often.
She taught fashion merchandising at Ellsworth Community College until 1981, when she chose to stay at home to raise three children Jill, Jeff, and Joel. She then began a career as office manager for a real estate appraiser.
Her interests in Eldora involved supporting and attending the many activities of her children, singing with a women's music group, participating in church circle projects, and of course, sewing. She was especially known for her creative Halloween costumes for her children (and now grandchildren). Their home was always filled with freshly baked desserts, a fridge full of butter for her delicious chocolate chip cookies, a welcoming warm environment, and a nurturing heart to all who crossed her path.
But of all of the activities, there were three which she genuinely loved. Jane was an expert bridge player who played as often as possible in several bridge clubs. She attended dozens of musical theater performances with Dean in addition to countless country music concerts with close friends and her daughter. She was definitely a "travel agent wannabe." She researched and organized many family vacations, as well as yearly winter trips to Caribbean resorts and weekend winery tours with good friends. She loved to travel, and she and Dean were able to check off many memorable bucket list trips together.
Jane retired in 2014. After Dean and Jane built their perfect retirement home, they moved to Ames in January 2018 and began attending Memorial Lutheran Church in Ames. She continued to be involved in community activities – ushering at C.Y. Stephens and Hilton Coliseum, volunteering at Mary Greeley Hospital, as well as playing bridge and participating in several women's groups.
Most of all, Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She took great delight in her children and grandchildren. She always had a positive attitude, could strike up a conversation with anyone (she never knew a stranger!), and would absolutely light up a room with her beautiful smile. Jane found joy in things every day. She relied heavily on her faith, and definitely did not let her recent battles limit living her life to the fullest. Her kind heart, contagious laugh, selfless spirit, and creative talents will be greatly missed by all who know, love, and admire her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 44 years, Dean; three children, Jill (Spencer) Smith of Huxley, Iowa, Jeff (Lexsea) Stickrod of Bellevue, Iowa, and Joel Stickrod and girlfriend Lauren Miller of Nashville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Chloe, Landon, Breven, and Griffin Smith, and Hudson, Jackson, and Adelyn Stickrod; a brother, John (Robin) Lentzkow of Marion, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents and her infant brothers, Jerry, Larry, and Frank.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.