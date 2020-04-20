Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Evelyn (Horn) Greenley


1935 - 2020
Janet Evelyn (Horn) Greenley Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Janet Evelyn Greenley, 84, of Independence, Iowa, died from complications of a stroke at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on April 16, 2020. A private family service will be held with burial in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.

Janet was born on August 10, 1935, in Littleton, Iowa, the daughter of August "Gus" Herman Horn and Edith Mary (Shannon) Horn of Fairbank. The family later moved to a farm near Rowley, Iowa, where Janet attended Rowley High School. Upon graduating, Janet continued her education at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. Janet taught first grade in the Independence, Iowa, school district for two years.

Janet married Morris Greenley on June 22, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. They made their home in rural Independence and farmed.

Janet is survived by her children, Robert (Jamie) Greenley of Hazleton, Iowa, Debra (Kevin) Lunn of Jewell, Iowa, Joel (Molly) Greenley of Independence, and Pamela (Robert Cummings) Greenley of Independence; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one great-grandchild, Blake.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Apr. 20, 2020
