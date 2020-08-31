FOREST CITY – Janetta M. Vander Hart, 99, residing at Forest City, Iowa, was taken to her heavenly home on August 24, 2020. A memorial service was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Covenant Reformed Church in Pella, Iowa.



Memorial contributions in Janetta's memory are preferred for Mid-America Reformed Seminary in Dyer, Indiana. Van Dyk – Duven Funeral Home in Pella was in charge of arrangements.



Janetta Mae (Van Gorp) Vander Hart was born on February 12, 1921, on her parents' farm southeast of Pella, Iowa. She was the third of four children born to Peter W. and Josephine (De Wit) Van Gorp. Janetta attended Pella Christian Grade School and professed her faith in Jesus Christ at First Christian Reformed Church in Pella.



On January 20, 1944, Janetta and Jacob Martin Vander Hart of Peoria, Iowa, were united in marriage at the home of Janetta's parents near Pella. After living for a brief time in the Lower Grove area, Jacob and Janetta moved to the farm of her childhood southeast of Pella. There they raised their five children, Allan Wayne, Joyce Elaine, Mark Dean, Marsha Lynn, and Robert Jay. Janetta was a faithful farm wife in so many ways, caring for her husband and children, cooking family meals, and tending the large garden that provided so much wonderful produce for the family.



In 1974, Janetta and her family moved to Pella near West Market Park, where more fond memories were made at their home on Liberty Street. After 53 years of marriage, Jacob passed away after a brief illness on April 14, 1997. Janetta remained in her home until 2014 when she moved to Vriendschap Village in Pella. At the time of her death, Janetta was living at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Forest City, Iowa.



Janetta was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church in Pella for much of her life, where she was busy in various societies and ladies' groups. Later, she became a member of Covenant Reformed Church in Pella, where she continued her faithful service despite advancing age. Janetta was known as a kind, gentle person by all who knew her.



Janetta was a skilled quilter, often spending long hours over many evenings sewing quilts which she gifted to many of her family and friends. She also loved to care for flowers, and she kept a "hospital" for African violets in her home. Stamp collecting, reading, and solving crossword puzzles also kept Janetta occupied for many evenings. While Jacob was still living, he and Janetta traveled to many parts of the world with various tour groups.



Preceding Janetta in death were her faithful husband of 53 years, Jacob Vander Hart; a daughter-in-law, Linda (Allan) Vander Hart; her parents, Peter W. and Josephine Van Gorp; her brothers, William, Nicholas, and Marvin Van Gorp, who all served their country honorably in the Second World War; Jacob's parents, Marinus and Martha (Pothoven) Vander Hart ; and brothers-in-law Gordon and Gilbert Vander Hart.



Janetta is survived by a brother-in-law, Arnold Vander Hart and his wife, Pearl, of Cutlerville, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Lillian (Vander Hart) Kuiper of Grand Rapids, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; her five children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



Janetta's children and their families are:



Allan Vander Hart of Jesup, Iowa,

-Joshua and Jody Vander Hart of Saint Paul, Minnesota

--Sean, Lucas, and Colin

-Courtney McKibbin and Nick Pottratz of Waukee, Iowa

-Rick and Chris Tresnak of Dysart, Iowa

--Derek and Cassi Irwin of Cedar Rapids, Iowa

---Hadassah, Solomon, Emmet, and Josephine

-Ryan and Patty Tresnak of Vinton, Iowa

--Bradley Tresnak

--Amanda Tresnak

--Matt Smalley and Elaina Buzzell

---Vincent

--Andy Roster

--Kaylee Lehman

Joyce Van Berkum of San Diego, California

Mark Vander Hart of Dyer, Indiana

Marsha and Richard Caldwell of Forest City, Iowa

-Jeremy and Paula Caldwell of Lincoln, Nebraska

--Hayden and Calliope

-Nicholas and Sara Caldwell of Mattoon, Illinois

Robert and Nanho Vander Hart of Northbridge, Massachusetts

-Timothy Vander Hart

-Jacob Vander Hart









