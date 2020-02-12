Home

Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Independence, IA
Jason R. Tarpy


1992 - 2020
Jason R. Tarpy Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Jason R. Tarpy, 27, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home in Independence. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.

Jason was born on September 4, 1992, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Mark A. and Janet S. (Fowlkes) Tarpy. Jason is survived by his parents; a sister, Taryn; a brother, Troy; special friend Aislinn Evans; maternal grandparents Ed and Judy Fowlkes; and other extended family.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Tarpy.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
