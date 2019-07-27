Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Walker, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay W. Simmons


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay W. Simmons Obituary
WALKER – Jay W. Simmons, 91, of Walker, Iowa, died on Monday July 22, 2019, at his rural home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday July 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker with Rev. Jim Brokman presiding. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary starting at 4 p.m. and a wake service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Winthrop, Iowa.

Jay was born on January 26, 1928, the son of Milo A. and Helen (Peyton) Simmons. He attended the Troy Mills Country Schools in rural Troy Mills, Iowa. As a child and young man, he worked on the farm of his grandparents, Jake and Mame Peyton. On June 26, 1950, he married Shirley Ann Strang at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, and for a short time they made their home in Winthrop. In 1956 they purchased a farm in rural Walker.

Jay is survived by three children – Jeanie (Roger) Sturtz of Urbana, Iowa, Barbara Simmons of North Wales, Pennsylvania, and Jake Simmons of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; many niece and nephews; and special friends that helped take care of him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Anthony Simmons; an infant daughter, Elizabeth Simmons; and a sister, Lois Anne Lensing.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids, IA 701 10th Street SE,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "obituaries."
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now