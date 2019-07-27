|
|
WALKER – Jay W. Simmons, 91, of Walker, Iowa, died on Monday July 22, 2019, at his rural home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday July 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker with Rev. Jim Brokman presiding. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary starting at 4 p.m. and a wake service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Winthrop, Iowa.
Jay was born on January 26, 1928, the son of Milo A. and Helen (Peyton) Simmons. He attended the Troy Mills Country Schools in rural Troy Mills, Iowa. As a child and young man, he worked on the farm of his grandparents, Jake and Mame Peyton. On June 26, 1950, he married Shirley Ann Strang at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, and for a short time they made their home in Winthrop. In 1956 they purchased a farm in rural Walker.
Jay is survived by three children – Jeanie (Roger) Sturtz of Urbana, Iowa, Barbara Simmons of North Wales, Pennsylvania, and Jake Simmons of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two granddaughters; two great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; many niece and nephews; and special friends that helped take care of him.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Anthony Simmons; an infant daughter, Elizabeth Simmons; and a sister, Lois Anne Lensing.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids, IA 701 10th Street SE,
Cedar Rapids, IA 52403.
To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "obituaries."
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on July 27, 2019