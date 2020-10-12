1/1
Jean Ann (Brown) Thomas
1944 - 2020
JESUP – Jean A. Thomas, 75, of Jesup died of cancer on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Jean Ann Brown was born on November 13, 1944, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Nathan Levi Brown and Grace Louise (Myers) Brown. She graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1963. On December 12, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gene Norman Thomas at First United Methodist Church in Jesup. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage before he preceded her in death in 2017.

Jean had an assortment of jobs throughout her life, which included being the manager of the North Street Mobile Home Park in Jesup for 30+ years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Jean is survived by her daughter Emma (William III) Venneman of Brandon; two granddaughters; and one brother, Rick (Tamie) Brown of Jesup.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene Thomas; two sisters, Geraldine Durnin, and Louise Insko; and one brother, Richard Brown.

White Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
