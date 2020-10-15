QUASQUETON – Jean I. Sullivan, 93, of Quasqueton went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020, with family by her side. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. Paul C. McManus and Deacon Tim Post officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop, at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Dennis Sullivan, 2680 200th Street, Winthrop, IA 50682.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask at the funeral home and church. Relatives and friends unable to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.
Jean Irene Falcon was born on April 6, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Karl Edward and Dora "Alice" (Henderson) Falcon. She was raised in the Central City and Rowley area, graduating from Rowley High School with the class of 1943. Jean was united in marriage to Vaughn Leo Sullivan on November 6, 1943, in Independence. Vaughn and Jean farmed, raising crops and dairy cows, in Buchanan County from 1947 until they retired and moved to Quasqueton in 1977. Jean later worked as a CNA/medical aide in the Cromwell Unit at MHI in Independence.
She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Independence. Jean enjoyed cooking, reading, crossword puzzles, taking day trips, her pets, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her six children – Vicki Baragary of Cameron, Missouri, Rebecca Kline of Independence, Dennis (Barb) Sullivan of Winthrop, Susan Oline of La Porte City, Wendy Webster of Independence, and Teresa (Bill) Thibadeau of Manchester; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; a half-sister, Karlene Netherton of Swisher; and
nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vaughn, on October 24, 1988; a daughter, Linda, in infancy; a son, Timothy; a brother, Lloyd Falcon; her stepfather, Walter Nietz; and four sons-in-law, Leonard Baragary, Bruce Kline, Terry Webster, and Fuzzy O'Loughlin.
