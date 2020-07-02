INDEPENDENCE – Jeanette V. Schweitzer, 95, of Independence, Iowa, died at her home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Fremont Township Cemetery near Winthrop. Friends may call for visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established.
Jeanette was born in Buchanan County on April 27, 1925, on the farm of her parents, Clarence George and Mabel Esther (Peterson) Rasmussen. She graduated from high school in Quasqueton, Iowa, with the class of 1943. On August 3, 1947, she and William Herbert Schweitzer were married at Pine Creek Baptist Church in rural Independence. They farmed in Buchanan County. He preceded her in death in 1984. Jeanette was also a nurse's aide at Peoples Memorial Hospital and Extended Care in Independence until she retired in 1985.
She was a member of the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop, Iowa.
Jeanette is survived by two sons, Sam Schweitzer and Randy (Arletta) Schweitzer, both of Independence; a daughter, Susan K. (Terry) Pisarik of Lisbon, Iowa; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and two sisters-in-law, Lavonne Rasmussen of Jacksonville, Florida, and Betty Schweitzer of Clearwater, Florida.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Schweitzer; seven brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Verna Schweitzer.
