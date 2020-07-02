1/1
Jeanette V. (Rasmussen) Schweitzer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDEPENDENCE – Jeanette V. Schweitzer, 95, of Independence, Iowa, died at her home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Fremont Township Cemetery near Winthrop. Friends may call for visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established.

Jeanette was born in Buchanan County on April 27, 1925, on the farm of her parents, Clarence George and Mabel Esther (Peterson) Rasmussen. She graduated from high school in Quasqueton, Iowa, with the class of 1943. On August 3, 1947, she and William Herbert Schweitzer were married at Pine Creek Baptist Church in rural Independence. They farmed in Buchanan County. He preceded her in death in 1984. Jeanette was also a nurse's aide at Peoples Memorial Hospital and Extended Care in Independence until she retired in 1985.

She was a member of the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Winthrop, Iowa.

Jeanette is survived by two sons, Sam Schweitzer and Randy (Arletta) Schweitzer, both of Independence; a daughter, Susan K. (Terry) Pisarik of Lisbon, Iowa; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and two sisters-in-law, Lavonne Rasmussen of Jacksonville, Florida, and Betty Schweitzer of Clearwater, Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Schweitzer; seven brothers; and a daughter-in-law, Verna Schweitzer.

Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved