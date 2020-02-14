Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Jeffrey Joseph "Jeff" Straw


1961 - 2019
Jeffrey Joseph "Jeff" Straw Obituary
MANCHESTER – Jeffrey Joseph Straw, 58, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Jeff was born on October 22, 1961, in Independence, the son of Robert and Donna (Hertzberg) Straw. He was raised and educated in Independence, graduating from Independence Jefferson High School.

Jeff worked as a conservationist with the Delaware County Conservation Office and resided at Turtle Creek Park. He was also a welder by trade. Jeff was an artist who loved painting wildlife pictures, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved wildlife of all kind, and also enjoyed muscle cars and rebuilding engines.

Survivors include his two children, Amanda (Scott) Ristvedt of Independence, and Thomas (Emma) Straw of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Daytona, Drake, Loudon, River, and Elizabeth; his mother, Donna Straw of Independence; and his siblings, Roxanne (Duane) Schiller of Stout, Meshell (Jim) Hawkins of Independence, and Justine (Jeff) Smock of Ryan.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, his grandmother, and his grandfather.

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
