Jeffrey T. Feres
1940 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Jeffrey T. Ferres, 79, of Independence died on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, at White Funeral Home in Independence. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

Mr. Ferres was born on November 20, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Roy Jeffrey and Phyllis Mae (Johnson) Ferres. He graduated from high school in Springfield. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1976 after serving for 20 years. On November 23, 1959, he and the former Patricia Jean Straw were married in San Francisco, California. She preceded him in death earlier this year.

After his military service, Mr. Ferres was involved in petroleum marketing and driving long-haul semis. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence and the Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30.

Mr. Ferres is survived by one son, Robert "Red" (Robyn) Ferres of Quasqueton, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one son, David Ferres.

White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
