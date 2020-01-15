Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Schupfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Rose (Schumacher) Schupfer


1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Jennie Rose (Schumacher) Schupfer Obituary
QUASQUETON – Jennie Rose Schupfer 87, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Quasqueton, passed away on January 10, 2020, in North Liberty, Iowa. Rose was buried next to her parents in the Quasqueton Cemetery in a private ceremony. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Rose was born January 4, 1933, in Okoboji Township, Dickinson County, Iowa, to Raymond Theodore Schumacher and Myrtle Eva Fay in Okoboji Township, Dickinson County, Iowa, and grew up near Quasqueton.
Rose married Robert F. Schupfer in 1955.
Rose is survived by two daughters, a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; two brothers; and a sister.
Condolences may be sent to the family or left online at White Funeral Home in Independence (www.White-MtHope.com).
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -