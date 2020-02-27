|
INDEPENDENCE – Jerald S. "Jerry/Jack" Short, 70, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday February 19, 2020, at his home. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday March 2, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence. On Sunday, a rosary will be said at 2 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus, and a parish vigil service will be held at 6 p.m.
Jerald was born on September 16, 1949, in Independence, the son of Andrew and Lillian (Weber) Short. He was a 1968 graduate of St. John's Catholic School in Independence. On January 26, 1969, he married, Connie L. Constant at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence. Jerry worked at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2005. He also worked as an aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence and at John Deere during slow times after large layoffs. In addition, Jerry worked as a carpenter and a roofing contractor in the Independence area for 40 years.
Jerry was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his children, Mike (Linda) Short, Marion, Iowa, David (Melissa) Short, Independence, Jason (Jody Bearbower) Hazleton, Iowa, and Amanda (Mike McNamee) Decker, Independence; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Kris) Short, Bettendorf, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Peggy Short, Independence; many nieces and nephews.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Thomas Short; and a sister, Rita Monahan.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Feb. 27, 2020