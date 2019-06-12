INDEPENDENCE – Jeremy J. Peti, 46, of Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Independence.
Jeremy was born on October 6, 1972, in West Covina, Calif., the son of Tinara J. Peti and Dorothy A. Cole. He was raised in California and moved to Buffalo New York after graduating high school. For several years he traveled throughout the U.S. working for carnivals and driving semi. He moved to West Union in 1993 and worked for the Atwood Co., and later moved back Buffalo, N.Y., to be close to family. In 2007 he moved to Oelwein, Iowa, and worked at Pries Aluminum in Independence. He finally made his home in Independence in 2011.
He enjoyed classic cars and rock and roll music. For many years he played in a rock band called "Lumpy Gravy."
Jeremy is survived by his two daughters, Kaitlyn Peti, North liberty, Iowa, and Sarah Peti, Oelwein; a sister, Tess Goldsmith, New York, N.Y.; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy A. Cole, and an aunt.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "obituaries."
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on June 12, 2019