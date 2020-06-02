INDEPENDENCE – Jerry D. "Hoskie" Hoskins, 66, of Independence, Iowa, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home. Private funeral services will be held at White Funeral Home in Independence on Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He was born on February 20, 1954, in Independence, the son of Vincen Lon and Opal May (Bender) Hoskins. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1972. On April 9, 1987, he and the former Vonnie Rae Byers were married in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mr. Hoskins was a self-employed arborist who owned and operated Aerial Services by Hoskie. Hoskie was a member and president of Cruisemeisters Car Club.
Mr. Hoskins is survived by his wife, Vonnie; five daughters, Wendy (Mike) Frost of LaPorte City, Iowa, Dessa (Jamie) Randall of Independence, Iowa, Shellia (Lynn) Price of Troy Mills, Iowa, Kaylyn Hoskins of Solon, Iowa, and Shauna (Adam) Williams of Winthrop, Iowa; two sons, Josh Hoskins and Jeremiah Hoskins, both of Independence; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Calvin (Elaine) Hoskins, and Bob Hoskins, both of Independence, and Harold (Janett) Hoskins of Newton, Iowa; and two sisters, Leila Gaffney of Independence, Iowa, and Lynda (Frank) Baker of Davenport, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lloyd Hoskins, Leroy Hoskins, and Dennis Hoskins.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.