|
|
WYOMING – Jerry P. Carstens, 79, of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon, Iowa. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lahey & Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Antioch Cemetery, rural Anamosa.
Jerry Peter Carstens was born on May 4, 1940, in Manilla, Iowa, to Albert and Maxine (Farley) Carstens. He graduated from Manilla High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Buena Vista University. On May 27, 1989, he was united in marriage to Kathy Dietz in Lake View, Iowa.
Jerry taught and coached at Marathon Community School for two years and Midland High School for more than 39 years. He was the assistant girls' basketball coach in Independence and also coached boy's baseball and football at Midland and assisted with girl's track.
He was inducted into the Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2002.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Kathy of Wyoming, Iowa; four children, Scott (Barb) Harms of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brenda (Kevin) Leonard of Wyoming, Iowa, Kirt (Jacque) Carstens of Arnolds Park, Iowa, and Dana (Adam) Clark of Brandon, South Dakota; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Rick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Otter Creek Animal Shelter or Jones County Animal Welfare Friends.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019