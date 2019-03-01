Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marlene (Fowlkes) Thomas. View Sign



Joan was born October 8, 1931, the daughter of Paul and Charlotte (Massingham) Fowlkes, in Independence. She was married to Archie Thomas Sr. in St. Louis, Missouri in 1954. Joan worked for Adults Inc. as a job developer for the handicap, before retirement in 1995. She enjoyed watching movies and TV shows and loved family gatherings.

Survivors include her three children: Archie Thomas Jr., Harold (Diane) Thomas, and Karrie Holt; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers: Dick Fowlkes and Edward Fowlkes.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two children: Sherry, and Terry; two grandchildren, Adam and Justin; her parents; three brothers: Jim, Herby, and Arthur; and one sister, Peggy.

Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Joan.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at

WATERLOO – Joan Marlene Thomas, 87, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. There will be no services at this time.Joan was born October 8, 1931, the daughter of Paul and Charlotte (Massingham) Fowlkes, in Independence. She was married to Archie Thomas Sr. in St. Louis, Missouri in 1954. Joan worked for Adults Inc. as a job developer for the handicap, before retirement in 1995. She enjoyed watching movies and TV shows and loved family gatherings.Survivors include her three children: Archie Thomas Jr., Harold (Diane) Thomas, and Karrie Holt; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers: Dick Fowlkes and Edward Fowlkes.She was preceded in death by her husband; two children: Sherry, and Terry; two grandchildren, Adam and Justin; her parents; three brothers: Jim, Herby, and Arthur; and one sister, Peggy.Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Joan.Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries. Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Independence Bulletin-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close