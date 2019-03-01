WATERLOO – Joan Marlene Thomas, 87, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. There will be no services at this time.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marlene (Fowlkes) Thomas.
Joan was born October 8, 1931, the daughter of Paul and Charlotte (Massingham) Fowlkes, in Independence. She was married to Archie Thomas Sr. in St. Louis, Missouri in 1954. Joan worked for Adults Inc. as a job developer for the handicap, before retirement in 1995. She enjoyed watching movies and TV shows and loved family gatherings.
Survivors include her three children: Archie Thomas Jr., Harold (Diane) Thomas, and Karrie Holt; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two brothers: Dick Fowlkes and Edward Fowlkes.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two children: Sherry, and Terry; two grandchildren, Adam and Justin; her parents; three brothers: Jim, Herby, and Arthur; and one sister, Peggy.
Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Joan.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019