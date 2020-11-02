1/
Joann B. (Wooge) O'Brien
1951 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Joann B. O'Brien, 68, of Independence passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. A mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday November 4, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial was at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday November 3, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary was said starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Joann was born on November 12, 1951, in Iowa City, the daughter of Donald E. and Barbara E. (Lorimor) Wooge.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gary O'Brien of Independence; two sons; five grandchildren; a brother; a sister; a half-brother; a stepbrother; two adopted sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Joann is preceded in death by her parents and stepparents, Donald (Evelyn) Wooge and Barbara (Eldon) Conner.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Box 336 Hazleton, IA 50641

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
