Jodeen K. Fitz
1942 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Jodeen K. Fitz, 78, of Independence, Iowa died Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, at her home. A graveside funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, at Greenwood Cemetery, rural Westgate, with Richard Lynn officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged wear a mask at the funeral home. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Jodeen Kay Fitz was born February 14, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Anna Denise (Thompson) Fitz. She received her education at the Weatherbee Country School near Oran and graduated from Maynard High School. She continued her education at Pitze's Beauty School and owned and operated Jodeen's Hair Fashions in Fayette. She then drove a Head Start school bus for many years. Jodeen purchased the Malek Theatre in Independence and operated it from 1992 to 1996. She also worked several other places. She lived in Jesup for several years and, more recently, in Independence.

Jodeen is survived by her dog, Ebony; two children; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers; five sisters; a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and five brothers-in-law.

Cards and memorials may be directed to The Fitz Family, 809 6th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644. See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Jodeen and I were classmates for our school years at Weatherbee Country School, bot graduating from there. We were best friends and always had a great time.
Charlotte Schmit Ressler
Friend
