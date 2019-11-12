Home

Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Joe D. Andersen Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Joe D. Andersen, 65, of Independence, Iowa, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday November 16, 2019, at the Hall, 128 3rd Avenue NE in Independence. The Reiff Family Center - Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joe was born on March 19, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ernest F. and Murial M. (Dillion) Andersen. He was a member of the Independence High School graduating class of 1973. Shortly after high school, he married Susan Greenwood in Independence, and they were later divorced. On February 11, 1978, he married Zelda Jean Franck in Independence. For many years, he worked for Larson Construction and later for Jensen Trucking in Independence.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Zelda Andersen, Independence; two daughters, Laura (Donnie) Bjorheim, Galesville, Wisconsin, and Lynn (Joseph) Schwinghammer, Independence; a daughter-in-law, Amanda Buchtela, Oelwein, Iowa; a son, Chad (Lisa) Stelter, Independence; five grandchildren; a sister, Carol (Wayne) Hilliard, Brandon, Iowa; a brother, Don (Cherly) Andersen, Walker, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Leonard Buchtela

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
