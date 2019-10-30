Home

White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
John B. Demuth


1935 - 2019
John B. Demuth Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – John B. Demuth, 84, of Independence, Iowa, died after a short illness on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Buchanan County Health Center.

A mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa, with Fr. David M. Beckman as celebrant. Gift bearers were Makenna Moenk, Jenna Fry, and Faith Vincent. Anna Demuth was the lector. Burial followed at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Independence, with military rites conducted by Bechter-Boies Post #2440 and Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post #30. Casket bearers were Kevin Naber, Jessica Naber, Jacob Demuth, Taylor Moenk, Ryan Demuth, Leah Vincent, Dylan Fry, and Rachael Vincent.

Visitation was from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at White Funeral Home, Independence, including a parish vigil service. Visitation continued for an hour before services on Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the church and to the family to be given to different organizations.

John Bernard Demuth was born April 4, 1935, in rural Buchanan County, Iowa, the son of John Peter Demuth and Irene Kathryn (Friedman) Demuth. He graduated from St. John's Catholic High School with the class of 1953 and then served his country with the United States Army.

On October 4, 1958, he was united in marriage to Annabelle Marie Roth at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, Iowa. John worked at John Deere and also farmed until his retirement. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and St. John's Catholic Church, both in Independence.

John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Annabelle Demuth of Independence; his children, Deb (Craig) Naber of Winthrop, Iowa, Deanna (David) Fry of Belle Plaine, Iowa, Sue (Paul) Vincent of Zearing, Iowa, Sandy (Bob) Moenk of Swisher, Iowa, and Ben (Connie) Demuth of Rowley, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His parents preceded him in death.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home, Independence, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
