INDEPENDENCE – John E. Eschen, 85 years old, of Independence, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 24, 1933, in Aurora, the son of Bernhardt Edward and Lena Marie (Clark) Eschen. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. On December 9, 1956, he and the former Dixie Lee Tyler were married in Aurora.
Mr. Eschen is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dixie; four daughters; a sister, Loretta Rasmussen of Independence; and a brother, Donald (Edith) Eschen of North Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Kenneth Trebon.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial will be in Campton Cemetery in Lamont. Friends called for visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at the funeral home.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 6, 2019