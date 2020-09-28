1/1
John F. "Jack" Orr
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROWLEY – John F. "Jack" Orr, 88, of Independence, formerly of Rowley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Friends called for visitation from 2 until 6 p.m. at White Funeral Home in Independence on Sunday, September 20. A private family funeral was held on Monday, September 21, and a public graveside service was held at 2 p.m. at the Rowley Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the park in Rowley.

Jack was born on August 16, 1932, in Independence to John and Rosa (Thedens) Orr. He was a graduate of Rowley High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He married the former Betty Lou Pfeffer of Cedar Rapids on July 8, 1953. They raised one son, Jim (Janet) Orr of Rowley and three daughters, Cindy Orr of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Susan (Jerry) Webster of Rowley, and Julie (Les) Watkins of Granby, Colorado, on the family farm outside of Rowley.

Spending most of his working career at Universal Engineering in Cedar Rapids, his love for the Orr family farm was always close to his heart. Jack was a lifetime resident of Rowley and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rowley. He enjoyed camping, square dancing, summers in Colorado, and spending time with his cousins. He "made friends wherever he went." And he was known for his fast car, a '49 Oldsmobile 88.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Dennis. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 67 years, four children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Burial
02:00 PM
Rowley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 21, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stacy Gaspard
September 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thinking of you and your family, Cindy.
Sending love and support,
Stacy, Joey and Alex Gaspard
Stacy Gaspard
Friend
September 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kay and Bob Williams
Friend
September 19, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 19, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
julie castner
September 19, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Martina Ruppel
Friend
September 19, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Martina Ruppel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved