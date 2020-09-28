ROWLEY – John F. "Jack" Orr, 88, of Independence, formerly of Rowley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Friends called for visitation from 2 until 6 p.m. at White Funeral Home in Independence on Sunday, September 20. A private family funeral was held on Monday, September 21, and a public graveside service was held at 2 p.m. at the Rowley Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at the park in Rowley.
Jack was born on August 16, 1932, in Independence to John and Rosa (Thedens) Orr. He was a graduate of Rowley High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He married the former Betty Lou Pfeffer of Cedar Rapids on July 8, 1953. They raised one son, Jim (Janet) Orr of Rowley and three daughters, Cindy Orr of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Susan (Jerry) Webster of Rowley, and Julie (Les) Watkins of Granby, Colorado, on the family farm outside of Rowley.
Spending most of his working career at Universal Engineering in Cedar Rapids, his love for the Orr family farm was always close to his heart. Jack was a lifetime resident of Rowley and a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rowley. He enjoyed camping, square dancing, summers in Colorado, and spending time with his cousins. He "made friends wherever he went." And he was known for his fast car, a '49 Oldsmobile 88.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Dennis. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 67 years, four children, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.