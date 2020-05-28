Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE
A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
QUASQUETON – John Myron "Jack" Stanford, 88, of Quasqueton, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, following complications of a stroke.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Inurnment with military honors will be held in Quasqueton Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent in his name to the El Kahir Shrine to support Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 900 Tower Terrace Road, Hiawatha, IA 52233.
John Myron "Jack" Stanford was born January 10, 1932, in Rowley, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Sadie (Kidd) Stanford. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War where he worked as a radar electrician on the naval blimps. On May 13, 1956, he married Sharon Rae Borrusch at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
He worked as a bench assembler at John Deere Tractor Works for many years until retiring in 1992. Jack was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church, a 50-year member of the Quasqueton American Legion Post #434 where he served as past commander and chaplain, and a 50-year member of the Quasqueton Masonic Lodge A.F.& A.M. He also coached Little League baseball for many years and was truly a friend to all.
Survivors include Sharon, his wife of 64 years; his children, Carmon (Russell) McGraw of Quasqueton, Iowa, Chris (Cindy) Stanford of West Des Moines, Iowa, Cheryl Stanford of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Charlie Stanford of Winthrop, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Terry (Allison), Mike (Meghan), Rachel, Jason (Lindsay), Kelli, Danielle, Jamie (Mitchell), David (Kayla), Jonathan, Brandon, and Kendyl; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Clare; a great-grandson, Royce; two sisters, Bernice Kimball and Maxine Schweitzer; and five brothers, LaVern, Donald, Lyle, Robert, and Richard.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 28, 2020.