John Myron "Jack" Stanford
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUASQUETON – John Myron "Jack" Stanford, 88, of Quasqueton, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, following complications of a stroke.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Inurnment with military honors will be held in Quasqueton Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent in his name to the El Kahir Shrine to support Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 900 Tower Terrace Road, Hiawatha, IA 52233.

John Myron "Jack" Stanford was born January 10, 1932, in Rowley, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Sadie (Kidd) Stanford. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War where he worked as a radar electrician on the naval blimps. On May 13, 1956, he married Sharon Rae Borrusch at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

He worked as a bench assembler at John Deere Tractor Works for many years until retiring in 1992. Jack was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church, a 50-year member of the Quasqueton American Legion Post #434 where he served as past commander and chaplain, and a 50-year member of the Quasqueton Masonic Lodge A.F.& A.M. He also coached Little League baseball for many years and was truly a friend to all.

Survivors include Sharon, his wife of 64 years; his children, Carmon (Russell) McGraw of Quasqueton, Iowa, Chris (Cindy) Stanford of West Des Moines, Iowa, Cheryl Stanford of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Charlie Stanford of Winthrop, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Terry (Allison), Mike (Meghan), Rachel, Jason (Lindsay), Kelli, Danielle, Jamie (Mitchell), David (Kayla), Jonathan, Brandon, and Kendyl; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Clare; a great-grandson, Royce; two sisters, Bernice Kimball and Maxine Schweitzer; and five brothers, LaVern, Donald, Lyle, Robert, and Richard.

Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under "Obituaries."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved