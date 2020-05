QUASQUETON – John Myron "Jack" Stanford, 88, of Quasqueton, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, following complications of a stroke.A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Inurnment with military honors will be held in Quasqueton Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent in his name to the El Kahir Shrine to support Shriner's Hospitals for Children , 900 Tower Terrace Road, Hiawatha, IA 52233.John Myron "Jack" Stanford was born January 10, 1932, in Rowley, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Sadie (Kidd) Stanford. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War where he worked as a radar electrician on the naval blimps. On May 13, 1956, he married Sharon Rae Borrusch at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.He worked as a bench assembler at John Deere Tractor Works for many years until retiring in 1992. Jack was a member of the Quasqueton Union Church, a 50-year member of the Quasqueton American Legion Post #434 where he served as past commander and chaplain, and a 50-year member of the Quasqueton Masonic Lodge A.F.& A.M. He also coached Little League baseball for many years and was truly a friend to all.Survivors include Sharon, his wife of 64 years; his children, Carmon (Russell) McGraw of Quasqueton, Iowa, Chris (Cindy) Stanford of West Des Moines, Iowa, Cheryl Stanford of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Charlie Stanford of Winthrop, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Terry (Allison), Mike (Meghan), Rachel, Jason (Lindsay), Kelli, Danielle, Jamie (Mitchell), David (Kayla), Jonathan, Brandon, and Kendyl; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Clare; a great-grandson, Royce; two sisters, Bernice Kimball and Maxine Schweitzer; and five brothers, LaVern, Donald, Lyle, Robert, and Richard.Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under "Obituaries."