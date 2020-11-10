INDEPENDENCE – Josefina A. "JoAnn" Esch, 88, of Independence died on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lexington Estates, Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. The Reiff Family Center is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com
under "Obituaries."
She is survived by two sons; three sisters; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Aliano; her mother and stepfather, Opal and Phil Bwalwan; her husband, Harold Esch; a daughter; a son; a son-in-law; a granddaughter; and two brothers.