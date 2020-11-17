1/1
Josephine Ann "JoAnn" (Aliano) Esch
1932 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Josephine Ann "JoAnn" Esch, 88, of Independence died on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lexington Estates in Independence. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Independence. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Reiff Family Center in Independence.

Face masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral service.

JoAnn was born on June 28, 1932, in Oelwein, the daughter of Joseph and Opal (Underwood) Aliano. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School and was a 1950 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School, Oelwein. During her high school summers, she worked as a nurse's aide at People's Memorial Hospital in Independence. She went on to attend St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota. On December 26, 1951, she married Harold Eugene Esch at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, and they made their home on a farm east of Independence.

After she moved to town, JoAnn worked at B & D Services in Independence for 15 years.

She is survived by her children – Steve (Patty) Esch of Independence, Brad (Laurie) Esch of Independence, Roxann Henderson of Davidson, North Carolina, Kathy (Doug) Holt of Independence, and Jenny Reuther of Independence; a son-in-law, Donald Curry of Independence; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Fortney; and many nieces and nephews.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Aliano; her mother and stepfather, Opal and Phil Bwalwan; her husband, Harold Esch; a daughter, Debbie Curry; a son, Scott Esch; a son-in-law, Dennis Henderson; a granddaughter, Lisa Henderson; one brother, Bill Bwalwan; and a sister, Frances Meeks.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
