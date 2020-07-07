1/
Joyce K. (Pech) Glass
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAMONT – Joyce K. (Pech) Glass, 86, formally of Lamont, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. A celebration of life will be arranged at a future date.

She was loved by anyone that had the honor to meet her. She will return to Iowa once again, to be reunited with her family.

Joyce is survived by her son, James (Kathy); granddaughters, Sarah and Emily; daughter, Jeanne; brothers, Charles and Edward Pech; and sister, Shirley (Pech) Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association at www.ALZ.org or your local food pantry.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved