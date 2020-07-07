LAMONT – Joyce K. (Pech) Glass, 86, formally of Lamont, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. A celebration of life will be arranged at a future date.
She was loved by anyone that had the honor to meet her. She will return to Iowa once again, to be reunited with her family.
Joyce is survived by her son, James (Kathy); granddaughters, Sarah and Emily; daughter, Jeanne; brothers, Charles and Edward Pech; and sister, Shirley (Pech) Hardin.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.ALZ.org
or your local food pantry.