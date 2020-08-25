1/1
Judy M. Leisinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO – Judy M. Leisinger, 78, of Cedar Falls died on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with Rev. Dennis Colter presiding. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the start of the mass. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Independence.

Judy was born on June 10, 1942, in Independence, the daughter of William and Donna (Conard) Wendling. She attended county school in rural Independence and was a 1962 graduate of St. John's High School. Judy moved to Waterloo shortly after graduation and embarked on a career in child care for various families in the Waterloo area. During her time in Waterloo, she became a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. In 2017, she moved into the NewAldaya Lifescapes Retirement Community.

Judy is survived by her brothers, John (Patricia) Wendling, Cedar Rapids, Thomas Wendling, New Lenox, Illinois, James (Patricia) Wendling, Independence, and Larry (Lori) Wendling, Byron, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Joan Wendling; and a sister-in-law, Judi Wendling.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "Obituaries."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved