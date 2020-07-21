CEDAR RAPIDS – June Violet (Grigsby) McCoy, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died at home on July 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held at River of Life, 3801 Blairs Ferry Road, Cedar Rapids, on Thursday, July 23, at 10 a.m.
She was born to Charles Albert Grigsby and Violet Louise (Woolf) Grigsby, on April 6, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio. June graduated from Central High School (Columbus) in June 1953 and attended Apostolic Bible Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota, after high school.
She married James Orville McCoy in the summer of 1954 in Columbus. In early 1958, they moved to Des Moines, Iowa. A few years later – in 1965 – they moved to Cedar Rapids, where they settled to raise their family and pastor the First Pentecostal Church.
June retired from Rockwell International and took her retirement years to devote her entire life to others. She and Jim retired from pastoring in February 2002 after 55 years of ministry to the First Pentecostal Church.
June is survived by her husband, the Rev. James O. McCoy; one brother, Harold (Merry) Grigsby of Kokomo Indiana; and four children, Dennis (Robbin) McCoy of Jackson, Tennessee, Rebecca (Richard) Wearmouth of Independence, Iowa, Everett (Rhonda) McCoy of Cedar Rapids, and Esther (Brian) Henry of Daniels, West Virginia. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, all surviving.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Churches of Marion Food Pantry. A donation center has been set up via Paypal, and monetary donations to the food pantry can be made to the June McCoy Memorial Pantry Fund (https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8qWYgeh4VS
).