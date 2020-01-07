|
INDEPENDENCE – Justin Michael Hayward, 42, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C. A celebration of Justin's life is planned for Saturday, January 11, 2010, from 2 to 5 p.m. at River's Edge in Independence. This venue seemed quite appropriate given Justin's love of all types of sports, particularly the Hawkeyes, the Washington Capitals and the Nationals.
Justin was born May 13, 1977, in Independence, Iowa. He also lived in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Champaign, Illinois.
He was employed by the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) for 21 years. His coworkers held a private memorial service for him on December 4, 2019, as well as compiling a book of their memories of working with Justin.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Keenan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and his father, Michael Hayward of Independence, Iowa. Justin is also survived by two brothers whom he cared for very much, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence and Cameron (Brianna) Hayward of Jesup, Iowa, and a niece a and nephew, McKenzie and Logan.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Keenan of Waukon, his aunt, Paula Keenan of Cedar Rapids, and his stepmom, Linda Hayward of Independence.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Jan. 7, 2020