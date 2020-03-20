|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Karen Elizabeth Snow was born in Waterloo, Iowa, to Laurence and Helen Snow on January 14, 1943. Karen grew up in Independence, Iowa, graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960, and went on to work as a nurse's aide at Peoples Memorial Hospital for a short time after high school. Karen then moved to Minneapolis to pursue an X-ray technology certification from Northwest Institute for Laboratory Technology. Karen was employed at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia, Minnesota, for nearly 25 years, and also loved her work at Target in Eden Prairie for 25 years before retiring.
Karen was preceded in death by her younger brother, Stephen (Bonnie) Snow in 2012 and her older brother, Gerald (Kathleen) Snow in 2013. Bonnie resides in Melbourne, Florida, and Kathleen in Nisswa, Minnesota.
Karen's nieces and nephews and their families were the highlights of her last 25 years! Karen loved to go to their events! She went to baseball games, football games, concerts, and recitals. She watched soccer and dance and hockey and basketball.
Karen also loved adventures! She went on cruises, spent time at the lake, walked her dog with neighbors, and went to lunch with friends. Karen also valued family traditions like baking Christmas cookies and making candy, and she always kept her recipes a secret! Karen also loved Minnesota sports and Shelley's dogs, Charlie and Maverick. They "kept her going!" She also really liked reading, puzzles, and playing games on her iPad!
Karen is dearly missed by niece Shelley (Pat) Kennedy and great-nephews, Keegan and Kyler, who she spent much time with; her nephew Kevin Snow and great-nieces and -nephews Emily (Zach and Adeline), Maggie, Nick, and Gretchen (Tony and Baby Olivia); nephew Craig (Jenni) Snow and great-nephew Jonathon and great-niece Beth; niece Amy (Todd) Snow-Federice and great-nieces Ava and Nicolyn and great-nephew Paxton. Karen is also sincerely missed by many cousins and her dear friends in Minnesota and Iowa!
There will be a small family prayer service in Baxter, Minnesota, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, followed by her last road trip to Independence, Iowa, to be laid to rest next to her parents at Mount Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The family will celebrate together in early summer when everyone can safely travel back to Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A donation will be made in Karen's honor to Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter, Minnesota, for their memorial garden project.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Mar. 20, 2020