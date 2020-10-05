1/
Kathleen Alice "Kay" (Steffen) Naber
1929 - 2020
WINTHROP – Kathleen "Kay" Naber, 91, of Winthrop died Thursday, October 1, 2020. A mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Visitation was from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment was in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop. See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing was required. Those in attendance were asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.

Kathleen Alice Steffen was born on July 30, 1929, in Luxembourg, Iowa, the daughter of Aloysius W. & Mary M. (Maiers) Steffen.

Kay is survived by five children, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one sister, one sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Gerald Naber; and five siblings.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 5, 2020.
