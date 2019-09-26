|
INDEPENDENCE – Kathleen M. "Kay" Sanders, 96, of Independence, Iowa, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Tye Male officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton, Iowa. Friends may call for visitation an hour before services at the funeral home.
Kathleen M. "Kay" Sanders was born on September 5, 1922, in Delhi, Iowa, the daughter of Robert L. and Cora I. (Robinson) Shearer. She graduated from high school in Delhi with the class of 1939 and then went on to graduate from the Cedar Rapids Business College in 1941. On April 9, 1944, she and Glenn Richard Sanders were married at the Methodist church in Delhi. Mrs. Sanders was a bookkeeper for several area businesses. The final business was the Buchanan County Farm Bureau, where she was a bookkeeper and secretary for 30 years before retiring in 1992.
Mrs. Sanders was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence and the Buchanan County Historical Society. She helped at the Bus Depot in Independence before he retired., and was also a volunteer for Hospice of Buchanan County for 10 years.
Mrs. Sanders is survived by one son, Richard Sanders of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one niece; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Sharon Borton; and brother, George Shearer.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019