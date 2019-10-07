Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3rd Ave SE
Independence, IA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3rd Ave SE
Independence, IA
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3rd Ave SE
Independence, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3rd Ave SE
Independence, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Winthrop, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Meister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth F, "Ken" Meister


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth F, "Ken" Meister Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Kenneth F. Meister, 90, of Independence, Iowa, and formerly of Tama, Iowa, died Saturday afternoon, October 4, 2019, at his home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Reiff Family Center in Independence where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., a parish vigil service conducted t 6:30 p.m., and a military memorial service held at 7 p.m.

Ken was born on October 31, 1928 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Carl H. and Mary Ann (Penny) Meister. He was raised in Independence, where he graduated from St. John's Catholic Schools in 1949. He served in the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Navy from October 4, 1950. to his discharge on July 27, 1954. He returned to Independence, where he was employed by the Mental Health Institute. He married Barbara J. Stover in 1958 and the couple divorced in 1964, at which time he moved Tama, where became employed as a lineman with the IBEW Local and worked throughout the Midwest servicing high lines. Ken returned to Independence in the early 1990s.

He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the , and a past president of the Eagles in Tama.

Ken is survived by four daughters, Dolores (Wayne) Hollenkamp, Mora, Minnesota; and Christina Wessels, Mary Meister, and Kathy Meister, all of Independence. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter; Judi Meister; two sisters, Mildred Callahan and Thelma Becker; and four brothers, Dale, Hubert, Don, and Harold Meister.

To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now