INDEPENDENCE – Kenneth F. Meister, 90, of Independence, Iowa, and formerly of Tama, Iowa, died Saturday afternoon, October 4, 2019, at his home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Reiff Family Center in Independence where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., a parish vigil service conducted t 6:30 p.m., and a military memorial service held at 7 p.m.
Ken was born on October 31, 1928 in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Carl H. and Mary Ann (Penny) Meister. He was raised in Independence, where he graduated from St. John's Catholic Schools in 1949. He served in the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Navy from October 4, 1950. to his discharge on July 27, 1954. He returned to Independence, where he was employed by the Mental Health Institute. He married Barbara J. Stover in 1958 and the couple divorced in 1964, at which time he moved Tama, where became employed as a lineman with the IBEW Local and worked throughout the Midwest servicing high lines. Ken returned to Independence in the early 1990s.
He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the , and a past president of the Eagles in Tama.
Ken is survived by four daughters, Dolores (Wayne) Hollenkamp, Mora, Minnesota; and Christina Wessels, Mary Meister, and Kathy Meister, all of Independence. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter; Judi Meister; two sisters, Mildred Callahan and Thelma Becker; and four brothers, Dale, Hubert, Don, and Harold Meister.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 7, 2019