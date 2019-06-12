INDEPENDENCE – Larissa D. (Stacey) Bromley, 37, of rural Van Horne, Iowa, died on June 8, 2019, at her home after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence with Rev. James Ganze officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the funeral service starts on Saturday at Calvary Evangelistic Center.
Larissa was born on November 10, 1981, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Jeffery A. and Donna L. (Stacey) Cornwell. She was a 2002 graduate of Union High School in La Porte City and made her home in Oelwein. She worked for several years for the Burger King in Independence and at Ashley Molding in Oelwein. In 2014 she moved to Waterloo and started working for Omega Cabinets.
Larissa is survived by her parents, Jeffery and Donna Cornwell; her siblings, Joshua Cornwell, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Myles Cornwell, West Union, Iowa, and Tamara Gettings, Oelwein; a nephew; five nieces; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under "obituaries."
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on June 12, 2019