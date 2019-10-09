Home

White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Barclay Cemetery
rural Dunkerton, IA
View Map
Lawrence W. "Larry" Falk


1942 - 2019
Lawrence W. "Larry" Falk Obituary
INDEPENDENCE – Laurence W. "Larry" Falk, 77, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at ABCM Rehab of Independence – East Campus in Independence. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, at St. Francis Barclay Cemetery in rural Dunkerton, Iowa. Friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Military rites will be performed by Peter Kress American Legion Post #636.

Mr. Falk was born on September 5, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of John Nicholas and Angela Helen (Krebsbach) Falk. He graduated from high school in Dunkerton, Iowa, with the class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1967. Following his military service, he attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo for radio and television training and finished the International Brotherhood of Electrical Works apprenticeship. Mr. Falk was a journeyman electrician until he retired in 2004, but he remained a member of I.B.E.W. Local #288.

Mr. Falk is survived by two daughters, Christine Bowser and Veronica (Robert) Hooks, both of Wisconsin, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John (Donna) Falk of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two sisters, Joan Massmann of Colorado and Marlys Kehoe of Dallas, Texas; nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Janet Shonka of Independence.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Falk; two sisters, Helen Etringer and Marian Roth; and a son, Kevin Falk.

White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
