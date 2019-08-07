|
|
INDEPENDENCE – Lee H. Frank Sr., 82, of Independence, Iowa, died on Friday July 19, 2019, at his home in Independence. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lee was born on July 25, 1936, in Independence, the son of Barger L. and Pauline A. (Bickenbaugh) Frank. He was a 1955 graduate of Jefferson High School in Independence. In 1955, he joined the United States Navy and served proudly until his honorable discharge in 1959. When he returned from the Navy, he earned a degree from Gates Business College in Waterloo. He was united in marriage to Kaaren L. Overland at the St. John's Catholic Church in Independence in 1962.
For many years Lee owned and operated Franks' Men's Clothing Store and the Old Mill, a café and ice cream parlor, in Independence. In the early 1970s, the family moved to Greeley, Colorado, where he bought and operated West View Liquors. They later moved to Rogers, Arkansas, where Lee ran a land development company. In the late 1980s, Lee moved back to Independence to help care for his parents.
Lee is survived by his former wife, Kaaren (Walter) Scorobogaty, Surprise, Arizona; his children, Carrie L. (Timothy T.) Brown, La Crescenta, California, and Lee Frank Jr., Independence, Iowa; five grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a brother, Paul Frank, Phoenix, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Barger "Babe" Frank Jr.
Friends may send memorials to the Lee H. Frank Sr. Family % Reiff Family Center 216 3rd Ave SE Independence, IA 50644
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019