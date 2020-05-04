Lela I. (Gates) Jones
1923 - 2020
INDEPENDENCE – Lela I. Jones, 97, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at ABCM Rehabilitation of Independence. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. A memorial fund has been established. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.

She was born on March 15, 1923, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Harry I. and Alverda Milletta (Angelow) Gates. She graduated from high school in Rowley, Iowa, with the Class of 1942. On June 17, 1942, she and Frederick William Jones were married in Jesup, Iowa. They later divorced.

Mrs. Jones was a psychiatric aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. She retired in 1988.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, The Red Hat Ladies, and the Peoples Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a constant volunteer at the hospital, the Buchanan County Senior Center, and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Jones is survived by one daughter, Sharon Kolosik of Marion, Iowa; three sons, Ralph (Carol) Jones, Robert (Doreen) Jones, and Roger (Vickey) Jones, all of Independence; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren, one brother, and a half-sister and her husband.

Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on May 4, 2020.
