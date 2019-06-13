INDEPENDENCE – Leo D. "Dewey" Donnelly, 95, of Independence, died Monday night, May 27, 2019, at Lexington Estates in Independence.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at St. John Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman as Celebrant.
Burial with full Military Rites will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, May 31, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence, and also after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Elkader is assisting the family.
Published in Independence Bulletin-Journal on June 13, 2019